Ohio man fatally hit friend with car; charged in death
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of striking and killing a 17-year-old friend with a car in what police describe as “horseplay” outside an Ohio bowling alley has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
A Wickliffe police statement says 18-year-old Gary Reba, of Willowick also is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle in 17-year-old Anthony Noch’s death.
Investigators say Reba and another friend left the bowling alley before Noch late Satuday and Reba moved the car from its parking spot so Noch would have to look for it. Police say Reba drove toward Noch to startle him and the car’s corner struck Noch, who fell and injured his head. He died Monday.
