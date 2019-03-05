Niles shooting-death case bound over to grand jury

Staff report

NILES

Bond remained at $1 million, and the reckless-homicide charge against Ryan M. Daniels Sr., 28, of Hunter Street Northwest in Warren, was bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury Monday after a preliminary hearing.

Daniels is charged in the early Feb. 24 shooting death of Britney Mazanec, 33, of Niles in front of the Hideaway Lounge on U.S. Route 422. Judge Chris Shaker of Niles Municipal Court set Daniels’ bond at $1 million last week during Daniels’ arraignment.

The charge is a midlevel felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Daniels was represented by Atty. John Juhasz. Prosecuting the case is Atty. Phil Zuzolo, Niles law director.

A 911 call released by Niles police last week indicated that a friend of Mazanec’s was in the passenger seat of Mazanec’s car when the 2:15 a.m. shooting took place.

She called 911 after seeing Mazanec “passed out” in the driver’s seat after someone “smashed out” the passenger-side window of the car. She apparently did not realize Mazanec had been shot, but Mazanec was pronounced dead later at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The county coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

The friend told police the friend had a run-in with a female at the Hideaway before the incident.

Niles police have not released information regarding what they believe caused the shooting or why the charge is not murder.