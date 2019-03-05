New Mexico bill aims to limit immigration detention centers


March 5, 2019 at 2:40p.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new proposal would restrict federal contracts for immigration detention centers in New Mexico and could make the state a "sanctuary state."

Democratic state Reps. Angelica Rubio and Antonio "Moe" Maestas are pushing a bill that limits the use of state and local resources for civil immigration custody or detention purposes.

Under the proposal, state law enforcement agencies won't be able to sign new federal contracts or renew current ones around civil immigration custody unless there have been two public meetings.

Legislative analysts say the bill potentially could make New Mexico a sanctuary state in the view of the federal government and cost the state millions of dollars in federal grants.

