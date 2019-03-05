Negley woman jailed for stalking doctor

CANFIELD — A Negley woman ordered to house arrest and electronic monitoring after allegedly stalking her former doctor is back in Mahoning County jail after violating a protection order.

Debra L. Gray, 59, who made a series of romantic overtures that escalated into shooting threats at the doctor’s East Palestine offices, is due back in court Wednesday.

Gray on Monday called that doctor’s office again, admitting “she knew she should not be calling,” but that she wanted to take the doctor grocery shopping. She later sent flowers to the office with a note reading “I didn’t mean to hurt your feelings.”

Columbiana County sheriff’s deputies arrested Gray on Monday at a Columbiana restaurant, and Canfield officers took custody of her and transported her to jail.