Multiple vehicles crash on icy highway in Ohio

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say multiple vehicles crashed on an icy Ohio highway forcing closure of a portion of the road.

A Hudson police dispatcher says the crashes occurred shortly before 3 p.m. today and crews were still cleaning up a section of northbound Ohio 8 as of early evening. Police couldn’t immediately provide the number of vehicles involved.

They also could not say how many people may have been injured in the crashes in the Northeast Ohio city about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland. The dispatcher had no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

Police released no information about the cause of the crashes but said road conditions may have played a role.