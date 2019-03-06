More student housing coming to YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Construction on a $10 million student-housing complex near Youngstown State University is expected to start in June.

The city’s Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the demolition of buildings near the campus for the project.

The off-campus location, not affiliated with YSU, will have more than 200 beds for students, said Kevin Willis, an architect with Strollo Architects, which is designing the project. He made the presentation to the city committee on behalf of Campus Lofts LLC, a subsidiary of Trilogy Realty & Development.

Construction will start by June with completion expected by July 2020, Willis said.

The complex will be ready for students to move in for the fall 2020 semester, he said.

“There’s demand for student housing,” Willis said.

