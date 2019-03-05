Live music performances on television shows this week include:

v Jonas Brothers: Tonight, Wednesday and Thursday on “Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

v Hozier: Tonight on “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

v Little Big Town: Tonight on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

v Avril Lavigne: Wednesday on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

v New Kids on the Block: Friday on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (ABC)

“This Is Us” (9 p.m., NBC): Kevin keeps a secret from Zoe, and Randall gets unexpected news about Deja.

“New Amsterdam” (10:01 P.M., NBC): Max (Ryan Eggold) bonds with the patients undergoing chemo with him, but a conversation leads him to struggle with his reality.

DVD RELEASES

Movies available today on DVD or through digital providers include:

“Creed 2” (PG-13): The “Rocky” saga continues.

“Instant Family” (PG-13): A couple finds itself the adopted parents of three children.

“Green Book” (PG-13): A bouncer and a black concert pianist form a friendship while touring the Jim Crow South.

“The Favourite” (R): Scheming and revenge in the court of Queen Anne.

“Free solo” (PG-13): A rock climber becomes the first to scale El Capitan alone and without ropes.

“Ben Is Back” (R): An addict returns to his family before Christmas, causing emotional trauma.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Battle of Bulge veteran to lecture

BOARDMAN

Howard “Howdy” Friend, a World War II veteran, will share his memories of the war and his participation in the Battle of the Bulge in a presentation at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Boardman Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave.

His lecture is sponsored by the Boardman Historical Society and is free to the public. Reservations are suggested; call Dona Hammond at 330-726-0651.

Friend graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School on D-Day – June 6, 1944. Eight days later he left for service in the Armed Forces. By December 1944, he was a member of the Third Army under Gen, George Patton, marching toward Bastogne, Belgium, to reinforce the badly outnumbered U.S. forces fighting the Battle of the Bulge.

Friend was severely wounded in that battle, which was the largest and bloodiest engagement of World War II, and spent a year in Army hospitals. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.

Following his discharge, he returned to Ohio. He graduated from Mount Union College and began teaching at Boardman High School. He later served several schools and became the first full-time superintendent of the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School. In 2017 he was elected to the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

The historical society meets monthly from September through May. Visitors, new members and guests are welcome.