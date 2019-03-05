UPDATE | Valley lawmakers criticize DeWine for no mention of GM Lordstown

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan said she was “disappointed” that Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t make a single mention during his State of the State address today about the Lordstown General Motors plant that is set to close Friday.

“I wish he would have addressed the severity of the GM closing in our area,” said Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.

The 53-year-old plant employs about 1,500 workers.

State Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, said: “I kind of expected him to [mention Lordstown GM] and I wish he would have. He’s made his position clear that he wants to help, but I’m surprised he didn’t mention it.”

DeWine, a Republican spoke for about 45 minutes during his first State of the State address today. He focused on themes including investing in children, workers, infrastructure, and Lake Erie and water resources, as well as a continued effort to combat the state’s drug addiction epidemic.

He also pushed lawmakers for an increase in the state’s gas tax to fix Ohio’s roads and bridges.

DeWine referred to his 18-cent tax increase – from 28 cents to 46 cents a gallon – as a “minimalist approach.”