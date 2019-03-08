Gas prices drop in Northeast Ohio

After jumping by 14 cents last week, the average price of gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 4 cents cheaper this week at $2.32 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the week, Indiana and Kentucky were the only states in the Great Lakes and Central region to see gas prices decrease. In the rest of the region, gas-price averages increased by 1 to 10 cents. Monday’s national average was $2.42, which is 3 cents more expensive than last week and 17 cents more expensive than a month ago, but 10 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The average price for unleaded self-service gas in Youngstown was $2.28.