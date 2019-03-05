Funding secured for Mauthe Bridge renovation

POLAND

Village council identified funding for a renovation design of the Mauthe Bridge in Poland Municipal Forest.

Council opted to use $14,000 of a donation from First Energy and $1,000 of a donation from Republic Services Carbon Limestone Landfill to pay for the $15,000 design, which will be completed by MS Consultants of Youngstown.

“Not one tax dollar will go to this,” Councilman Sam Moffie said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Village Solicitor Jay Macejko reviewed the village’s contract with MS Consultants, and the firm agreed to complete the drawings within 60 days.

“I’d love to see this thing done by the end of the year,” said Mayor Tim Sicafuse.

Council is considering establishing a temporary crossing of Yellow Creek while bridge is closed to forest visitors.