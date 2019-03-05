Free colorectal screening kits

WARREN

Trumbull Regional Medical Center is offering free colorectal cancer screening kits to the public during March, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Kits can be picked-up in the Radiation Oncology office at Trumbull Regional in the Medical Professional Building, 1353 E. Market St., Suite 101, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For information about the colorectal screening kits, call 330-884-1064.

Healthy eating tips offered by Mercy

BOARDMAN

Healthy Eating for You, a free program sponsored by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley and led by a registered dietitian, addresses portion size, reading and understanding nutrition labels, and learning to eat mindfully. The program is from 2 to 4 p.m. March 12 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, 8401 Market St. To register, call 330-480-3070.

YSU and LECOM allow joint admission

YOUNGSTOWN

A new educational affiliation between Youngstown State University and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) provides students in the YSU-BaccMed program with opportunities for joint or early admission to LECOM; or allows individuals to become primary care physicians and earn both bachelor’s and medical degrees within a variety of time lines, including a compressed, six-year period.

The affiliation also allows students to apply for joint admission to LECOM and YSU-BaccMed during their senior year in high school, or they may apply to LECOM in their first or second year at YSU.

Concussion study seeking athletes 12-19

AKRON

Akron Children’s Hospital is seeking athletes between 12 and 19, who are generally in good health but who have been recently diagnosed with a concussion, to participate in a clinical trial studying whether cooling the brain after a concussion can speed up recovery time.

The Pro-2-Cool system is a noninvasive hypothermic (cold therapy) device that delivers localized cooling to the head and neck. For information, go to www.akronchildrens.org/pro2cool. or call 330-543-8260.