Feds say postal worker stole $47K from mail

YOUNGSTOWN

A Cleveland postal worker federally indicted in December, accused of stealing at least $47,000 in gift cards and cash from the mail, is in the Mahoning County jail.

U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested Jennifer L. Riccardi, 47, of Cleveland, according to jail records. She and co-defendant Joseph Dennis, 37, of Cleveland, face federal counts of conspiracy to commit theft of mail and possession of stolen mail, access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, possession of stolen mail and theft of mail by postal employee.

The indictment alleges that Riccardi, a U.S. Postal Service mail sorter, stole mail items containing gift cards and cash between December 2016 and December 2017 and either used the gift cards in online purchases or Dennis sold them.

Riccardi is accused of stealing 108 pieces of mail, “focusing on brightly colored envelopes that appeared to contain greeting cards,” according to the indictment. She hid them among her personal possessions and in her lunch box, it states.

“Love you! Mom,” read one greeting card from a mother to her daughter.

Another was from an uncle and aunt to their niece or nephew, “wishing them a ‘Happy 1st Birthday,’” the indictment states.

Riccardi had been released on a $25,000 unsecured bond after pleading not guilty during her February arraignment.

Federal court records show she’s set for a bond revocation hearing Tuesday.

A jury trial had been set for April 15.