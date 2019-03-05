Explosive devices found near London airports, train station
LONDON — CNN is reporting that explosive devices were found today near the city's airports and train station.
Authorities are trying to determine whether the devices were meant to just disrupt or cause greater damage. Evacuations were made at the airports and train station as a precautionary measure.
The airports and train station are now open.
