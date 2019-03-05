Cincy council members admit to breaking law on secret texts

CINCINNATI (AP) — Five members of the Cincinnati City Council are admitting they broke the law by holding secret text conversations about city business.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the city will pay $101,000 to settle a lawsuit brought over a series of texts between five council members, in which they discussed public business and then-City Manager Harry Black. The draft settlement outlining the agreement is set to be approved Thursday and was obtained by the Enquirer through a public records request.

Additionally, the settlement also says Councilman Wendell Young admits to destroying records. Young’s attorney said today the texts have been retrieved and he does not expect Young to face charges.

The settlement also requires council members to release the texts and emails between themselves for a 10-month period.