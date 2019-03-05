Boardman event set for Wednesday postponed
BOARDMAN — The Boardman Safety Services Memorial Committee has postponed the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. March 13.
The event is to break ground for the new Boardman Safety Services Memorial, which will be at the new fire station on Market Street next to Center Intermediate School. The memorial is a project of the Boardman Lions Club in affiliation with the Western Reserve Building & Trades Council, the Boardman Police Fraternal Lodge 43 and the Boardman Firefighters Local 1176.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 19, 2005 midnight
Stray oil leak contained
- October 23, 2014 midnight
Shootings lead to NHL postponement
- May 22, 2004 midnight
Threatening note found at auto body shop
- September 13, 2001 midnight
Vets, safety forces honor terror victims
- March 7, 2018 midnight
Boardman community leaders raising money for safety-services memorial
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.