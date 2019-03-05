Boardman event set for Wednesday postponed

BOARDMAN — The Boardman Safety Services Memorial Committee has postponed the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. March 13.

The event is to break ground for the new Boardman Safety Services Memorial, which will be at the new fire station on Market Street next to Center Intermediate School. The memorial is a project of the Boardman Lions Club in affiliation with the Western Reserve Building & Trades Council, the Boardman Police Fraternal Lodge 43 and the Boardman Firefighters Local 1176.