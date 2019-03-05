Agenda Wednesday

Austintown school board, executive session regarding personnel, 4:30 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Lordstown Village, planning and zoning committee and recreation department committee, 2 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Salem school board, building & grounds committee meeting, 7 a.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St.

Springfield Township trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Struthers City Council, council-as-a-whole meetings, 6:15 p.m., caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee at 4:45 p.m., regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., 26 S. Phelps St.

