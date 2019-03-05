Accused of stealing gun

WARREN

Miesha S. Collins, 31, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, is charged in Warren Municipal Court on felony theft, accused of stealing a hand gun from a table at the gun show in the former Kmart in the Trumbull Plaza, 2485 Parkman Road NW, on Sunday.

Police Chief Eric Merkel and Patrolman John Massaro were working off-duty security at the show when they were advised that an AK-47 had just been taken from a dealer’s table.

The officers located the woman a few aisles away with a gray jacket draped over her arm. When questioned, she handed over the firearm. The owner of the gun, which still had a sale tag attached, confirmed it was the stolen gun, and Collins was taken into custody on theft and a warrant. Police said Collins told them she was “just going to carry it around to compare prices.”

Drug-overdose call

WARREN

A woman was taken by ambulance from her home on Glenwood Street Northeast early Monday to a local hospital but fled from ambulance personnel. She is facing possible child endangering.

Police were called at 4:54 a.m. for a drug overdose. They found the woman in the kitchen awake and breathing but incoherent. A male identified her, and a boy about 16 months old was in the home. Officers saw drug paraphernalia, including two smoking pipes on a kitchen counter accessible to the child, police said.

Dirty dishes were piled high in the sink, the sleeping quarters were dirty and garbage was falling out of a garbage can in the kitchen. The man admitted to using heroin earlier and said the child had eaten only ramen noodles Sunday.

Police contacted Trumbull Children Services.

Crashes on Route 11

LIBERTY

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that it handled six crashes on southbound state Route 11 about one mile north of the Interstate 80 interchange in about an hour Monday.

The crashes appear to have been related to slick road conditions brought on by snowy and icy conditions, a dispatcher said.

None of the crashes resulted in serious injuries.

One person was cited for following a vehicle too closely.

The crashes took place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Two additional crashes were handled by the Liberty Police Department, including one in which four people were transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a state trooper.

Possible assault at school

WARREN

Warren police investigated a possible misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possible misdemeanor assault by a boy, 8, after a 10:30 a.m. incident at the McGuffey Pre-K to Grade 8 School on Tod Avenue Northwest Friday.

A police report says a school resource officer “assisted staff with a student being disorderly.” It says the victim was a girl, 7. Two adults were listed as witnesses.

Workshop topic: Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN

Twitter is the topic of the day as Youngstown State University’s Department of Communication hosts its next Social Media Essentials Brown Bag Lunch workshop noon to 1:30 p.m. today, in the Ohio Room of Kilcawley Center on the YSU campus.

The session is free and open to the public, but reservations should be made to Adam Earnheardt, chairman of communications, at acearnheardt@ysu.edu. A variety of lunch options for individual purchase will be available in Kilcawley Center before the sessions.

Guest speaker is Kati Hartwig, coordinator of social media and digital marketing at YSU.

Facing cocaine charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Renee DiSalvo on Monday set bond at $10,000 for a man arrested Saturday by Mill Creek MetroParks Police who reports said found over $1,300 cash on him and over 6 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Michael Hill, 33, was arraigned in municipal court for a charge of trafficking in cocaine.

Hill was a passenger in a car pulled over about 9:50 p.m. after a car he was riding in was pulled over for failure to stop at a stop sign on Old Furnace Road.

The drugs and cash were found after Hill was searched by police because the car smelled heavily of marijuana and he was acting erratically, reports said. He also has warrants in four traffic cases for failure to appear.

YSU trustee meetings scheduled this week

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees conducts its regular quarterly meetings in March on the following schedule:

• Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Academic and Student Affairs Committee; 9:30 a.m., Institutional Engagement Committee; 10 a.m., Investment Committee; 10:30 a.m., Audit Subcommittee; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., Finance and Facilities Committee; 2 p.m., University Affairs Committee; 3 p.m., Governance Committee; 5 p.m., Executive Committee.

• Thursday: 10 a.m., board meeting.

All meetings are in the board’s meeting room on the first floor of Tod Hall on campus, except for the Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, which is at the Pollock House.

YSU Magazine earns top award

YOUNGSTOWN

The YSU Magazine has earned national recognition for the fourth time in the last five years, winning a Silver Award in the Annual Collegiate Advertising Awards.

CAA recognizes higher education organizations for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising and promotion of their schools. Judging criteria includes creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal.

With the Silver Award, YSU Magazine ranks among the top 12 percent of magazines worldwide.

The magazine is produced and designed by YSU’s Office of Marketing and Communications and distributed twice annually to approximately 97,000 YSU alumni and friends nationwide.

New research director

YOUNGSTOWN

Severine Van slambrouck, a noted cancer researcher who has secured more than $2.5 million in research funding in her 15-year academic career, is the new director of research, compliance and initiatives at Youngstown State University.

Van slambrouck will provide campuswide leadership in the development of externally funded grants and contracts and oversee management and compliance for all grants and contracts awarded to YSU.

Kindergarten sign-ups set at city schools

YOUNGSTOWN

Kindergarten registration for next school year begins March 11 in the Youngstown City School District.

Registration times are from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. school days at the district’s nine elementary schools: Harding, Kirkmere, Martin Luther King, McGuffey, Paul C. Bunn, Taft, Volney Rogers, Williamson and Wilson.

Parents/guardians who want to register their children must bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization record, parent/guardian photo identification, legal and current proof of residency and custody papers in applicable.

‘West Branch Rule’ bill

COLUMBUS

State Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, introduced a bill, called the “West Branch Rule,” to require school districts to not be permitted to cut busing during the school year.

The bill, he said, was inspired by West Branch school district’s decision to cut all busing to students who live within a 2-mile radius in January.

The bill would also require schools to maintain the level of busing from the previous year in order to put a levy on the ballot.

Shots fired; no injuries

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said no one was injured after a man kicked out of a North Side home early Saturday morning fired several shots because he was angry.

Officers were called about 1:05 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of several shots fired.

Police were told a man was asked to leave because he was very drunk.

The man threatened to kill everyone, according to police reports.

He then pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

The man with the gun left before police arrived.