80-plus artists, vendors expected at weekend tattoo event

LIBERTY

There is a story behind every tattoo, and learning it is just one of the things that Hope Sweany, a local tattoo artist, loves about her job.

Sweany, the owner of Intuitive Ink in Austintown, has been tattooing customers for five years, and also has quite a few tattoos of her own.

“I love tattoos because they give people the opportunity to express themselves in an outward way,” she said. “It’s a very personal experience when you tattoo and get tattooed. You form relationships with each client and get to learn the story behind the tattoo.”

Sweany and other artists will have the chance to connect with scores of folks this weekend at the inaugural Youngstown Tattoo Classic, which will take place Friday through Sunday at the Metroplex Expo Center.

She and Doc Fields, who works at Intuitive Ink, are staging the event, which will include more than 80 tattoo artists and vendors, and a full bar.

