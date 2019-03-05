$10 million student-housing complex coming near YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Design Review Committee today approved the demolition of two buildings near the Youngstown State University campus for the construction of a $10 million student-housing complex.

The off-campus location, not affiliated with YSU, will have more than 200 beds for students, said Kevin Willis, an architect with Strollo Architects. He made the presentation to the city committee on behalf of Campus Lofts LLC, which is a subsidiary of Trilogy Realty & Development.

Construction will start by June with completion expected in July 2020, Willis said.

Campus Lofts is developing the property at 235 Wick Ave./9 E. Rayen Ave., the Penguin Place property, and 236 N. Champion St., the former St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.

For the complete story, read Wednesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com