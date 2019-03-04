YSU workshop on using Twitter is Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN — Twitter is the topic of the day as Youngstown State University’s Department of Communication hosts its next Social Media Essentials Brown Bag Lunch workshop noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Ohio Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.

The session is free and open to the public, but reservations should be made to Adam Earnheardt, chairman of communications, at acearnheardt@ysu.edu. A variety of lunch options for individual purchase will be available in Kilcawley Center before the sessions.

Guest speaker is Kati Hartwig, coordinator of social media and digital marketing at YSU.