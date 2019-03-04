Youngstown school district plans father-daughter, mother-son dances

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District is celebrating the bonds between fathers and daughters and mothers and sons with two dances this month.

The father-daughter dance is from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave. It’s open to girls from throughout the school district and their fathers or father figures.

“It’s an opportunity for little girls to get dressed up and enjoy an evening with their fathers and for fathers to show their little girls a fun evening out,” said Linda Hoey, city schools chief of family engagement. “It will be a fun night.”

The evening will include dinner catered by Fruit of the Spirit, music by DJ Kickdrum and dancing. There is no charge and RSVPs must be made to the child’s school.

The mother-son dance will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Chaney High School, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave.

Like the father-daughter event, the mother-son evening is free and open to boys district wide and their mothers or mother figures. The occasion includes dinner, a DJ and dancing. RSVPs should be made to the child’s school.

The father-daughter and mother-son dances align with Goal III of CEO Krish Mohip’s strategic plan, “Improving parent, family and community engagement.”