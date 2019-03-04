Youngstown man faces drug, weapon charges

YOUNGSTOWN — A Carroll Street man is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court after reports said police found five bags of marijuana, a scale and a loaded 9mm handgun after pulling over a car he was driving about 11:35 p.m. Friday.

James Bethea, 42, is in the Mahoning County jail on felony counts of possession of marijuana, carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bethea's vehicle was stopped at West Boston and Idlewood avenues for driving left of center. Reports said Bethea gave police permission to search his car after they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside.

As he got out, he told police he had a gun on his hip, which was where police found the gun, reports said.