Wear blue this week to support GM plant

LORDSTOWN — Members of the United Auto Workers Local 1112 and the Drive It Home campaign are asking the community to go “True Blue” this week by wearing blue and taking photos with their GM-built vehicles to show their support for the plant.



During a news conference Monday afternoon, Local 1112 President Dave Green said the photos will be sent to GM CEO Mary Barra to show her how much support the company has in the community.

Individuals who take photos can send them to info@driveithome.com to be included in the delivery to Barra.

“Any corporation would be proud to have the workers we have here in Lordstown,” Green said. “We’ve supported GM for 53 years, now we want GM to be true blue with us.” Blue and white are the colors of GM’s logo.

