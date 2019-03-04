More snow, frigid temperatures predicted Monday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Sunday’s snowfall and slick highways caused no traffic fatalities in the Mahoning Valley.

However, Trumbull County between Howland Township and Brookfield, primarily along state Routes 82 and 11 and Interstate 80 in Liberty, was particularly hard-hit with multiple vehicles sliding off the snow-covered roads keeping police and road crews busy, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center.

Likewise, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post reported several vehicles sliding off its portion of Route 11, but no serious injuries were reported.

Most areas in the Mahoning Valley recorded scattered minor accidents.

Lordstown Village dispatch reported one each in Lordstown and Warren Township; Niles police reported one vehicle in a ditch and Boardman police said its officers were “pretty busy all over,” but that there were no serious injuries.

Other jurisdictions were even more fortunate.

Austintown, Campbell, Struthers and Canfield did not experience any weather-related issues.

The National Weather Service predicted partly sunny skies for today with high temperatures near 24.