Support shown tonight for Vienna police

VIENNA — Patrolmen, firefighters and residents packed the township trustees meeting tonight, at times standing and applauding, to show their support for police and opposition to an allegation by a Mathews school board member that officers displayed “a pattern of corrupt behavior.”

“The most recent statements …are reckless, unfounded, undocumented … and possibly dangerous for our officers,” said Trustee Heidi Brown. “They are out in the field putting their lives on the line for minimal wages and no benefits.”

At Brown’s request to “stand with us,” the entire hall complied with loud applause.

The accusation by Tom Gifford of the board of education was made Friday when the board voted to hire the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to provide a resource officer for Mathews High School – a service that had been provided by Vienna Police at considerably less cost.

