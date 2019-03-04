No one injured when man shoots near Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said no one was injured after a man kicked out of a North Side home early Saturday morning fired several shots because he was angry.

Officers were called about 1:05 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of several shots fired.

Police were told a man was asked to leave because he was very drunk. The man threatened to kill everyone, according to police reports. He then pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

The man with the gun left before police arrived.