No one injured when man shoots near Youngstown home
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said no one was injured after a man kicked out of a North Side home early Saturday morning fired several shots because he was angry.
Officers were called about 1:05 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of several shots fired.
Police were told a man was asked to leave because he was very drunk. The man threatened to kill everyone, according to police reports. He then pulled out a gun and fired several shots.
The man with the gun left before police arrived.
