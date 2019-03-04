New York Legislature approves gun storage safety measure


March 4, 2019 at 7:25p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Democrat-controlled New York state Legislature has passed legislation that requires gun owners to keep firearms in a locked cabinet or equipped with a trigger-locking device if someone under 16 is in the home.

The Assembly and Senate passed the legislation today, five weeks after lawmakers approved a package of other gun-control measures.

The latest measure, sponsored by Sen. Liz Krueger of Manhattan and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin of Westchester, makes it a misdemeanor offense to fail to securely store a rifle, shotgun or other firearm or render it incapable of being fired when a child is in a home.

Assembly and Senate Republicans who voted against the measure said it's an infringement on Second Amendment rights to bear arms and could leave a gun owner defenseless against intruders.

