Need a summer job? Apply at Youngstown parks department
YOUNGSTOWN — The city of Youngstown Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for all summer positions. Available positions include pool, playground, golf course, labor and office positions.
A detailed list of all positions will be posted in the park office. Applicants must be 16 and older. Applications can be found online at youngstownohio.gov or in the park office at City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
