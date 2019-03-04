NAACP gives 'F' grades to new CEO qualifications

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP doled out F grades for the new CEO qualifications today.

The salary for the new CEO is between $170,000 and $190,000.

“We’re going to pay this much money to lower the standards,” said George Freeman, NAACP Youngstown chapter president.

Also discussed during this morning's meeting is the state Department of Education’s lowering of standards for African American students and raising of standards for white students.