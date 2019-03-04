Multiple vehicles in wrecks on Route 11 South

LIBERTY

There were several separate crashes on southbound state Route 11 this morning just north of Interstate 80.

The crashes began around 9 a.m., according to the Trumbull County 911 center, and continued after.

A supervisor said she did not know whether the crashes were weather related.

Damage to at least three of the vehicles appeared heavy. One car was in the tree line.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is handling most of the crashes, said it could not provide any information at this time but suggested calling back later in the afternoon When troopers will be back at the patrol barracks.