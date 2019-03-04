Manning introduces bill regarding school district busing cuts

COLUMBUS

State Rep. Don Manning today introduced a bill, called the “West Branch Rule,” to require school districts to not be permitted to cut busing during the school year.

The bill, he said, was inspired by West Branch school district’s decision to cut all busing to students who live within a two-mile radius in January. The bill would also require schools to maintain the level of busing from the previous year in order to put a levy on the ballot.

“We, as elected officials, cannot allow school districts to use the safety of our youth as a tool to pass a levy,” said Manning of New Middletown, R-59th. “West Branch waited until the coldest part of the year to make cuts to their busing after failing to pass a levy in November.”