Man gets 7 years for shooting at ex-wife


March 4, 2019 at 10:35a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of firing a shot at his ex wife in an Austintown bar pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of attempted murder with a firearm specification.

Judge Anthony D'Apolito sentenced Richard Bates, 71, to seven years in prison, which was the sentence recommended by the attorneys in the case.

Bates is accused of firing a gun at his wife Sept. 17, 2017, in Chippers Bar. The entire incident was captured on video.

Bates is eligible for judicial release after serving three and a half years of his sentence.

