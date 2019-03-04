Lordstown officials re-route road for HomeGoods

LORDSTOWN — By a 5-0 vote plus one abstention, village council tonight approved vacating a portion of Hallock Young Road and re-routing that portion around the 1.2-million square foot HomeGoods warehouse distribution center.

The five council members who voted also approved the legislation as an emergency, meaning it can take effect immediately.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said there are still a few steps left, but he thinks construction could begin in early April.

