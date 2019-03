Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BAKER, RICARDO, 10/06/1991, OSP, FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT HALF OF ROAD

BROOKE, HAYDEN T, 09/22/1992, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, RESISTING ARREST

DECOLA, WILLIAM L, 04/06/1985, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., ASSAULT

ELMO, ANTHONY J, 02/25/1975, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROTAN, JASON ALLEN, 10/13/1977,YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHALS SERVICE, BREAKING AND ENTERING

TRICE, JASON ALEX AARON, 03/14/1997, CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPONS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

AVERY, TRUDY L, 04/16/1965,12/19/2018

BAKER, RICARDO,10/06/1991, 03/04/2019, TIME SERVED

BROOKE, HAYDEN T, 09/22/1992, 03/03/2019

HILL, JURAN D, 08/10/1993, 03/01/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LIGHT, JATERIUS D, 05/11/1995, 04/20/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RIVERS, MICHAEL ALVIN, 08/08/1983, 03/09/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY