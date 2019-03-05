Kravitz and Plaza Donuts collaborate to make Polish treats

LIBERTY — A bright spot amid unpleasant business news for the Mahoning Valley can be found at Kravitz Deli’s Fat Tuesday celebration.

For the sixth annual Paczki, Polkas and Piwo party hosted alongside Polish Youngstown, Kravitz owner Jack Kravitz is getting the iconic pastry from down the street.

He usually sources paczki – Polish-style doughnuts – from Cleveland.

This year, Plaza Donuts is responsible for the hefty order.

“With Lordstown closing and Northside [Regional Medical Center] closing, we wanted to keep the money local,” Kravitz said.

The Polish tradition of making paczki before Ash Wednesday stems from the push to get rid of sweets before the start of Lent, explained Polish Youngstown director Aundrea Cika Heschmeyer.

