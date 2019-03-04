Drive It Home campaign kicks off week of 'True Blue' events
LORDSTOWN — United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green called on community members to wear blue this week.
He also asked people to take photos of themselves in front of their General Motors-built vehicles as part of the Drive It Home campaign's continuing attempts to keep the Lordstown Assembly Plant open.
Green said the photos will be sent to GM CEO Mary Barra.
"True Blue" events at Lordstown High School and the road outside the plant are planned for this week as well.
The plant will enter "unallocated" status on Friday.
