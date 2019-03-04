DeWine appoints Morgan as Mahoning County Court judge

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine today appointed J.P. Morgan as a Mahoning County Court judge, succeeding Judge David D’Apolito, who stepped down to take a seat on the 7th District Court of Appeals.

Morgan said he’ll be officially sworn in March 11.

Morgan was among three finalists recommended to DeWine by a county Republican Party screening committee.

Morgan finished fourth in a six-person race Nov. 6, 2018, for a different county court judicial seat won by Molly Johnson.

“This is a great opportunity to do what I intended to do” last year, Morgan said today.

The seat is up for election in 2020.

