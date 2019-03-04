COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Debra Porchiro, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Diamond Doors Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kitsa Efstathiadis, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Fabricating Enterprises Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Arnold Hall, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Hillier Enterprises LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jalela LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. McMenamy’s LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Panamerican Logistics Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Chris L. Lydic, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Michelle McAuley, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ohio Professional Consulting LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Richard W. Rouan, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jason P. Scoville, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tahiti Tanning LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Trumbull Feed and Supply Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Yannacey Marble and Granite Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Rebecca A. Zahurak, money.

Cortland Healthcare Group v. Anthony R. Jarrett, money.

H&S Financial Inc. v. Georgia Matthews, money.

H&S Financial Inc. v. Brandon A. Phillips, money.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Robert Edwards et al, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Dale J. Murray, money.

Kenilworth Steel Co. v. Shumar Welding, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. James M. Kovac Jr., money.

Discover Bank v. Alicia N. Gerlt, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Colleen Girtz, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Elaine Headley, money.

Dissolutions granted

Jennifer Lichty and Kurtis Lichty.

Amanda L. Crytzer and Timothy J. Crytzer.

Kristi L. Cremeans and Jeffrey D. Cremeans.

Traci L. Schenker and Donald J. Schenker.

Tyler R. Nance and Keely Nance.

Debra L. Harris and Jamie S. Harris.

Sharon K. Strohmeyer and Eric V. Strohmeyer.

Kenneth L. Edwards and Desiree H. Baldine.

Divorces granted

Jeridith Pingley v. Holly L. Pingley.

Jason Durica v. Joy Durica.

Christine Bernard v. Christopher Bernard.

Jon W. Blosser v. April M. Blosser.

Jeremiah Hagan v. Samantha Nolan.