Coffee, conversation slated in 6th Ward

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, will host a “Coffee & Conversation” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2309 Market St.

Davis will provide complimentary refreshments. Scheduled guests are Mahoning County Board of Elections member Tracey Winbush, Mahoning County Commissioners Carol Rimedio-Righetti, Anthony Traficanti, Dave Ditzler, and Michael Durkin, the city’s code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent, will be in attendance.

Beef training planned

Ohio State University Extension announced three upcoming Beef Quality Assurance certification training sessions, in Ashtabula, Canfield and North Bloomfield.

The Winter Beef School will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 12 at the Ashtabula County OSU Extension Office downstairs meeting room, 39 Wall St., Jefferson. The program is free, but registration is required. Register by calling 440-576-9008 or by emailing Andrew Holden at holden.155@osu.edu.

The Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, will have BQA certification from 7 to 8 p.m. March 19. The cost is $10 per person. To register, call 330-533-5538 or email shoemaker.306@osu.edu. For information, visit http://go.osu.edu/BQAMar19.

Bloomfield Livestock Auction, 2211 Kinsman Road, North Bloomfield, will have BQA certification from 6 to 7 p.m. May 22. To register, call 440-685-4487.

Cemetery cleanup urged in Canfield

CANFIELD

The city requests that all Christmas decorations be retrieved from its cemeteries by March 15. Any decorations left after that date will be removed.