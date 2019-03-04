Bond set at $10,000 for man arrested Saturday with drugs, cash

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Renee DiSalvo today set bond at $10,000 for a man arrested Saturday by Mill Creek MetroParks Police who reports said found over $1,300 cash on him and over 6 grams of crack cocaine.

Michael Hill, 33, was arraigned in municipal court for a charge of trafficking in cocaine.

Hill was a passenger in a car pulled over about 9:50 p.m. after a car he was riding in was pulled over for failure to stop at a stop sign on Old Furnace Road.

The drugs and cash were found after Hill was searched by police because the car smelled heavily of marijuana and he was acting erratically, reports said.

Hill also has warrants in four traffic cases for failure to appear.