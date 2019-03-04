Akron police: Man retrieving newspaper fatally struck by vehicle


March 4, 2019 at 10:57a.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man who went outside to retrieve his newspaper has been struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports police say the driver of a Toyota RAV4 struck the curb and hit a tree before striking the 73-year-old man on the sidewalk beside his driveway shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday. Akron police say the car then hit a lamp post and drove off.

The man who was struck died at a hospital. Authorities were withholding his name until he was identified and his family could be notified.

Police found the Toyota unoccupied less than 4 miles (6 kilometers) north of where the man was hit.

The crash remains under investigation.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

