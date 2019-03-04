Agenda Tuesday


March 4, 2019

Brookfield Township trustees, fact-finding meeting, 9 a.m., township park, 7291 Stewart-Sharon Road.

Niles Civil Service Commission, 4:05 p.m., conference room A, City Building, 34 W. State St.

Poland Village Council, caucus, 7 p.m.; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull County Board of Elections, 9 a.m., 2947 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

