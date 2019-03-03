Ridership accelerates on WRTA's expanded Warren Express

Staff report

WARREN

Bolstered by operating 11 trips per day instead of six and an expanded route, the Western Reserve Transit Authority’s Warren Express route saw a 15 percent increase in ridership from 2017 to 2018.

According to WRTA statistics, ridership was already on the rise the first eight months of the year, increasing 7.4 percent from 2017 to 2018 from 36,533 rides to 39,220.

But on Sept. 4, the route was increased from six trips per day to 11, an 83 percent increase in frequency. And on Dec. 10, the route began serving Tod’s Crossing and the Hampshire House apartments off of Tod Avenue Southwest.

The last four months of 2018 saw a 29.3 percent increase in ridership from 2017 to 2018 from 19,624 to 25,386.

