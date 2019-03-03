Ohio's Sherrod Brown joins presidential hopefuls in Selma

Associated Press

SELMA, Ala.



Several Democratic White House hopefuls gathered at one of America’s seminal civil rights sites on Sunday to pay homage to that legacy and highlight their own connections to the movement.

Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who already are in the 2020 race, and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who could soon join them, attended a unity breakfast to commemorate “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama. Also on hand for events was Hillary Clinton, the party’s nominee in 2016.

On March 7, 1965, Alabama state troopers beat peaceful demonstrators as they attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It was a moment that galvanized support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act later that year.

This year’s commemoration came in the early days of a Democratic primary that has focused heavily on issues of race. Several candidates have called out President Donald Trump as a racist while others have voiced support for the idea of reparations for the descendants of enslaved black Americans.

Booker, who announced his candidacy at the start of Black History Month, said in the keynote address at Brown Chapel AME Church that the “Bloody Sunday” anniversary was a time to recommit to the fight for justice in America.

“It’s time for us to defend the dream,” the New Jersey Democrat said at the church, which was the starting point of the 1965 march. “It’s time that we dare to dream again in America. That is what it takes to make America great. It is up to us to do the work that makes the dream real.”

Booker has cast himself as a direct beneficiary of the civil rights era after his family was denied housing in a white neighborhood. In January, he traveled through Georgia with Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., an Alabama native and civil rights leader who was severely beaten at the bridge 54 years ago.

Other candidates visiting Selma have highlighted in the past how civil rights shaped their narratives.

Brown, currently on a “Dignity of Work” tour inspired by King, returned to Selma for the fifth time. He frequently draws connections between civil rights and worker’s rights. A former secretary of state in Ohio, Brown also has a reputation as a leader on expanding voter participation.