MILESTONES

YSU business dean appointed to panel

Betty Jo Licata, dean of the Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University, has been appointed chairwoman of the International Continuous Improvement Review Committee of the American Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

CIRC oversees processes for continuation of business accreditation, to ensure consistency of standards application and equity of recommendations across peer review teams and across programs.

As chairwoman, Licata also serves on the Business Accreditation Policy Committee, which oversees policy related to AACSB business accreditation and quality assurance services.

