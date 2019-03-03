LIMELIGHTS

PROMOTION

Home Savings announces the promotion of Tammy Jorgensen to senior vice president, private banking director. Jorgensen joined Home Savings in 2017 as vice president, private banking officer. She will be responsible for management, planning and oversight of the private banking department.

She attended Ohio University. She serves on the board of the United Way Trumbull County and United Way Women United. She previously served on the board for Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and the American Red Cross as well as past President for the Howland Rotary Club.

She has been recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow as well as a past Youngstown/Warren Area Chamber of Commerce Athena Award nominee in 2007.

FINANCE

Joel D. Matthews, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, has qualified for the company’s 2019 Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in this year. His office is at 4137 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 107A, Canfield.

George W. Morris III of Salem achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table association. This is the 25th year that Morris has achieved membership in MDRT.

AWARDS

The Agent Insurance Services was honored by Erie Insurance with the 2018 Gold Life Recognition Award.