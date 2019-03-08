YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA Mahoning Valley will have a job-skills workshop beginning March 11 at the organization’s Youngstown office, 25 W. Rayen Ave. The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through March 28.

Participants will receive instruction in career exploration, resume writing, interviewing practice, job stability and financial literacy. The workshops are open to women and men, age 18 and older. Participants who attend all sessions will receive a $100 stipend.

YWCA’s job-skills workshops help participants increase their employability and remove barriers to gainful employment to meet the demands of a challenging and changing job market.

For information, contact Kim at 330-746-6361, ext. 122.