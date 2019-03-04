Head-on collision kills three

BELLEFONTAINE

Authorities say a head-on collision between a minivan and a pickup truck on a state route in central Ohio has killed three people and injured two others in a car struck after the crash.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says the crash about 6 p.m. Friday killed 19-year-old Eric Snyder, the minivan driver, and his mother, 50-year-old Kelly Snyder, both of London, and the pickup truck driver, 41-year-old Clayton Stump, of Lakeview.

It’s unclear why the crash occurred. The minivan and pickup truck were traveling in opposite directions on State Route 117 near Huntsville.

Patrol seizes $165K in CBD oil

COLUMBUS

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it has seized 55 gallons of CBD oil containing the non-psychoactive chemical compounds found in cannabis plants.

The Patrol said troopers stopped a U-Haul truck on Interstate 70 in Muskingum County last week and found the CBD oil during a “probable cause” search.

Authorities said the oil is worth about $165,000.

Police have charged two 37-year-old Rhode Island men with felony drug possession. They could face up to 11 years in prison and $20,000 fines if convicted.

Man indicted in Parma school threats

CLEVELAND

Federal authorities say a man has been indicted in connection with threats on Snapchat to shoot Ohio school students.

Authorities say the April 2018 threat targeted Parma High School and led to hundreds of students missing classes over several days.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says Russell Miley-Cruz was indicted on one count of transmission of an interstate threat and one count of obstruction of justice. The 21-year-old man from Scranton, Pa., was arrested Friday.

Black students: Rename theater

BOWLING GREEN

The Black Student Union at an Ohio university is pushing the school’s president to rename a theater honoring an actress who starred in “The Birth of a Nation,” considered one of the most racist movies ever made. Bowling Green State University’s Gish Film Theater was named after actresses Dorothy and Lillian Gish 40 years ago.

Lillian Gish starred in the 1915 black-and-white silent film, which served as a tribute to the Ku Klux Klan and helped revive the white supremacist group.

Associated Press