Harvest for Hunger kickoff is Wednesday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, will host the 28th annual Harvest for Hunger kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Harvest for Hunger is a food and funds drive that takes place in March and April to help stock the food bank shelves for the spring and summer months when donations taper off.

Last year, Harvest for Hunger raised $234,611 and collected nearly 32,000 pounds of food. All funds raised and food collected remains in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties to help feed those in need, according to a food bank news release.

Anyone interested in participating by conducting a food and/or funds drive to benefit the food bank are urged to call Renee Ray at 330-792-5522, Ext. 112, or visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org to download a registration form.

Financial contributions also may be made at Giant Eagle and Sparkle Markets by tearing off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon at the register between March 10 and April 20. Donations will be added to your bill.

2019 Harvest for Hunger sponsors are Giant Eagle, 21 WFMJ-TV and WBCB, The Vindicator, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 880 and Mahoning Valley-based Cumulus Radio stations HOT 101, K-105, Y-103 and Z-104.