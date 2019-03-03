Group presentation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Real Estate Investors Association has invited Matt Reed, a 20-year, Cleveland-area rent-to-own expert, for a March presentation.

The event, “Getting Rid of Rental Property Headaches,” is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 11 at the Lariccia Family Community Center in Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.

Reed plans to speak on how to manage numerous properties, how the rent-to-own solution can reduce property-maintenance expenses, how to put rental homes income on autopilot, how to get tenants to pay on time and how to make it a ‘win-win’ for investors and families with the dream of home ownership.

“I want to help investors avoid the stress that is often associated with rent- to- own properties by sharing my own tried and proven system,” he said in a news release. “I’m inviting both newbie and seasoned real- estate investors who want to level up on their real-estate business to attend this spectacular event.”

Job-skills workshop

YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA Mahoning Valley will have a job-skills workshop beginning March 11 at the organization’s Youngstown office, 25 W. Rayen Ave. The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through March 28.

Participants will receive instruction in career exploration, resume writing, interviewing practice, job stability and financial literacy. The workshops are open to women and men, age 18 and older. Participants who attend all sessions will receive a $100 stipend.

YWCA’s job-skills workshops help participants increase their employability and remove barriers to gainful employment to meet the demands of a challenging and changing job market.

For information, contact Kim at 330-746-6361, ext. 122.

Annual conference

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Aviation Association announces its 2019 annual conference, the only aviation conference in the state, will take place April 9-10 at the Hilton Polaris Hotel.

The program is suited for all aviation enthusiast and professionals.

“Bringing the aviation community together to share ideas and learn from one another helps our industry to continue building something better,” said Stacey Heaton, the OAA executive director.

Conference registration is open now to the public. A full list of registration rates and deadlines, as well as hotel accommodations, directions and the conference agenda are available at www.ohioaviation.org.

Amazon ups its anti-counterfeit game

Amazon, which has wrestled with counterfeit products on its site for years, has developed a fleet of tools that allow sellers to remove items from Amazon.com themselves and to prevent fake goods from making it to the site at all.

To speed the removal process, Amazon said that it’s now allowing some companies to remove those goods themselves, rather than reporting fake goods that had been removed previously only after an investigation by Amazon.

In addition, the company has created unique serial codes that can be placed on products during the manufacturing process, which can then be monitored by Amazon on its site.

Amazon has also been testing automated technology that it said can prevent 100 times the number of counterfeit products on its site by scanning logos, trademarks and other key data. The company said it’s now scanning more than 5 billion products daily for tell-tail signs of counterfeiting.

Staff/wire reports